What have the Romans ever done for us? The would-be revolutionaries of Monty Python’s Life of Brian could only come up with a long list of positive contributions: sanitation, medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, aqueducts. If they’d really wanted to rally people against the occupying legions, they should have mentioned inheritance tax.

The Roman Empire introduced the first “death tax” more than 2,000 years ago. Ever since, in most if not all the countries that have tried one, it’s been about as popular as the Judean Popular People’s Front. That helps to explain why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is thinking about cutting the UK’s levy. Attacking a widely hated tax that yields insignificant revenue represents an easy win for the ruling Conservative Party, which is trailing in the polls ahead of a possible general election next year.

Few of us welcome paying tax at the best of times, even if most grudgingly accept it as the price of living in a country with useful things like roads and schools. This is one that particularly grates, though. Dying is bad enough, without turning it into a taxable event. The economic and social rationale that underlies the idea of limiting how much wealth can be passed on is sound. The real problem is that inheritance tax is paid mostly by the wrong people.

Britain’s inheritance tax rate of 40% isn’t exceptionally high by international standards. The US has a 40% maximum, Japan’s rises to as much as 55%, and the top rate in Belgium is 80%. At the other end of the scale, 12 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have abolished or never imposed inheritance taxes, including Australia, Canada and Mexico.

Focusing on the rate doesn’t reflect the reality of where the tax falls, though. Dan Neidle, the founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd., tweeted a revealing chart in response to the Bloomberg News report on Sunak’s deliberations:

The effective tax rate rises sharply as the value of estates increases above £1 million ($1.2 million), peaks at somewhere above 20%, and then falls precipitously back to 10% once the amount surpasses £9 million. How so? In a nutshell, only the seriously wealthy can realistically avail themselves of the full plethora of legal tax-avoidance techniques. These include setting up trusts, putting wealth into assets that are exempt such as agricultural land or businesses, and giving away chunks of their fortunes before dying.

An example: Before leaving Hong Kong (which has no inheritance tax) last year, your correspondent and his spouse met with some smart young lawyers who would have been only too happy to set up trusts for us in preparation for moving to the less tax-friendly climes of the UK. We considered this for about a microsecond before coming to the conclusion that the expense and associated administrative hassle weren’t remotely worth it for our modest level of resources.

For the vast bulk of people, the exemption threshold is far more important than the headline tax rate. In the UK, this is £325,000, which can be raised by a further £175,000 if your residential property is bequeathed to direct descendants. This doesn’t look overly generous, at least for people living in London or the prosperous southeast of England. The US estate tax exemption rate for the 2023 tax year is $12.91 million, or the equivalent of £10.4 million.

The UK threshold was set in 2009. Since then, home prices in London have more than doubled to an average of more than £500,000, according to data from the Land Registry. Even a modest house in the suburbs can cost upwards of £1 million. The theory behind inheritance tax is to prevent the creation of self-perpetuating elites that stultify economic dynamism and inhibit social mobility. If that’s the objective, then the UK tax is failing miserably at its job. There aren’t many oligarchs living in three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Wimbledon.

Granted, tax is a notoriously complicated subject. Focusing on high headline rates probably contributes to the animosity toward inheritance taxes. In reality, nobody pays anything like 40%. Even for the more modestly endowed, there are ways and means of minimizing the bill, such as gifting assets to your children (as long as you don’t die in the following seven years). Roy Jenkins, a former finance minister, once described the inheritance tax as “a voluntary levy paid by those who distrust their heirs more than they dislike the Inland Revenue.”

Across the world, inheritance tax generally makes a negligible contribution to the total revenue raised: for the UK, the share is 0.7%.

So by all means cut the rate; the amount is barely going to be noticed. More importantly, raise the exemption threshold to a more reasonable level. And while you’re about it, how about making the rich pay their fair share?

