Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a loss of $142 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Alaska Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Alaska Air shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

