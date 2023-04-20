American Express: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — American Express Co. (AXP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.82 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.40. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $14.28 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.01 billion.

American Express expects full-year earnings to be $11 to $11.40 per share.

American Express shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

GiftOutline Gift Article