Associated Banc-Corp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. — GREEN BAY, Wis. — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $103.4 million. The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $504.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.7 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.07, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

