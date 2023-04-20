Associated Banc-Corp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. — GREEN BAY, Wis. — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $103.4 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $504.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.7 million.
Associated Banc-Corp shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.07, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.
