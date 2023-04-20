AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $288.7 million.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.4 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.68 billion.
AutoNation shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.
