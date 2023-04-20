AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $288.7 million. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $6.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.05 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.60 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.4 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.68 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

GiftOutline Gift Article