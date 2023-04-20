Banc of California: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — SANTA ANA, Calif. — Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.3 million.
The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.9 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.
Banc of California shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.
