Blackstone Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $85.8 million.
The investment manager posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.49 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.
Blackstone Inc. shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BX