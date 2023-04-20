Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96 million.
The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $299.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $206.7 million, meeting Street forecasts.
Cathay shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.38, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATY