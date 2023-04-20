Cathay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96 million. The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $299.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $206.7 million, meeting Street forecasts.

Cathay shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.38, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

