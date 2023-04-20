First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $70.4 million.
The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $264.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $216.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.4 million.
