First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas — ABILENE, Texas — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.
The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $149.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.1 million.
