Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.14 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.69 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share.

