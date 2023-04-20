Genuine Parts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $304 million.
The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.69 billion.
Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share.
