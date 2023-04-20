Glacier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. — KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $61.2 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $259.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.1 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228.9 million.
