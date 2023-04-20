Heritage Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. — OLYMPIA, Wash. — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $68.1 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.3 million.
