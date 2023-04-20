Hilltop Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $353.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $284.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.6 million.