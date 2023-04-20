Hilltop Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.8 million.
The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $353.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $284.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.6 million.
_____
