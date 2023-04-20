Home BancShares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. — CONWAY, Ark. — Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $103 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $319.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $248.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.4 million.
