OceanFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.9 million.