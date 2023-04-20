OceanFirst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. — RED BANK, N.J. — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.9 million.
The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $100.9 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.9 million.
