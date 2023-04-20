Philip Morris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2 billion.
The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $19.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.1 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.08 billion.
Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.22 per share.
