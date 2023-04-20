Pool Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.26 per share.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.46 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.