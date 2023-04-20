Pool Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. — COVINGTON, La. — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $101.7 million.
The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.
Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $14.62 to $16.12 per share.
