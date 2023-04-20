PPG Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $264 million. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.25 per share.

