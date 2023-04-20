Princeton Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The bank posted revenue of $22 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, which missed Street forecasts.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

Princeton Bancorp shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.03, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.