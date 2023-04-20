Rite Aid: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. — HARRISBURG, Pa. — Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $241.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.39. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.09 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $749.9 million, or $13.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.09 billion.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $4.93 per share to a loss of $4.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.7 billion to $22.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAD

GiftOutline Gift Article