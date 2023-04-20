Seagate: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Thursday reported a loss of $433 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Seagate said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.85 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.32 billion.
