Valmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $74.5 million.
The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.45 to $16 per share.
