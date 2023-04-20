Virtu Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $57.9 million.
The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $610.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $373.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.2 million.
