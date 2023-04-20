The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
April 20, 2023 at 4:53 p.m. EDT

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $294.1 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.87 billion, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

Loading...