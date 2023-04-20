W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. — GREENWICH, Conn. — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $294.1 million.
The insurance company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.87 billion, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.
