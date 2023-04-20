Webster Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $221 million.
The holding company for Webster Bank posted revenue of $901.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $666 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.2 million.
