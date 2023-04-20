How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/20/2023

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulled down by big losses for Tesla and AT&T and signals that the U.S. economy may be slowing.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 24.73 points, or 0.6%, to 4,129.79.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.39 points, or 0.3%, to 33,786.62.
The Nasdaq composite fell 97.67 points, or 0.8% to 12,059.56.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.74 points, or 0.5%, to 1,789.70.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 7.85 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 99.85 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 63.91 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 8.54 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 290.29 points, or 7.6%.
The Dow is up 639.37 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,593.08 points, or 15.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 28.45 points, or 1.6%.