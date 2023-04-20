Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a time when few legitimate world leaders care to be seen in his company, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have been gratified by Tuesday’s photo-op with Reza Pahlavi. The son of Iran’s last Shah will likewise have welcomed the opportunity to raise his profile in the Middle East and bolster his credibility in Washington, where an outreach to Israel usually brings brownie points.

But the benefits stop there. Pahlavi’s pretensions to represent the country of his birth don’t hold up to scrutiny. Nor does he have any claim to leadership of the resistance against the Islamic Republic. Worse, to make much of this visit would do little for those who have been bravely protesting for months against the theocrats in Tehran. If anything, it would boost the regime’s attempts to portray the protesters as tools of foreign powers and the discredited Pahlavi monarchy.

Reza Pahlavi is a bundle of contradictions. Although he styles himself as an “advocate for a secular, democratic Iran,” official statements describe him as “the exiled Crown Prince.” (He was 19 when the Iranian revolution ended the monarchy.) He claimed to have visited Israel in the name of the Iranian people, “in the spirit of Cyrus the Great to explore mutually beneficial economic, cultural and environmental opportunities.”

The invocation of Cyrus is meant to remind Israelis of ancient ties between the two nations: In the 6th century BC, the Persian emperor famously freed the Jews from their Babylonian captivity. To Iranians, it is a reminder of an infamous, and more recent, event: The Shah’s 1971 celebration of the 2,500th anniversary of the founding of the Achaemenid Empire by Cyrus.

Having spent lavishly to entertain a huge cast of international celebrities, and conspicuously few Iranians, the Shah topped off the festivities with a speech at the emperor’s tomb, ending with the flourish: “Rest in peace, Cyrus, for we are awake.” The event came to symbolize the excesses — and tone-deafness — of the Shah’s rule.

Unsurprisingly, Reza Pahlavi’s visit to Israel has not gone down well with Iranians, including opponents of the regime. Although they have on the whole welcomed the support of prominent figures in the diaspora, the protesters have shown little enthusiasm for a restoration of the monarchy. Many resent what they see as Pahlavi’s presumption to represent a people who rejected his father. Memories of the Shah’s brutal repression may pale in comparison with the experience of more recent atrocities, but they have not faded.

To some opposition figures, Pahlavi’s visit to Israel smacks of cynical political opportunism, a gesture directed as much at the Biden administration as at Netanyahu. After all, he could have traveled to Israel at any time over the past three decades. Why go now?

Publicity is the likeliest explanation. The protests in Iran have given Pahlavi an opportunity to present himself as a prominent opponent of the regime. But he has had to share the spotlight with other diaspora figures, ranging from activist Masih Alinejad and Nobel Peace laureate Shirin Ebadi to Hollywood star Nazanin Boniadi.

The visit to Israel separates Pahlavi from the pack, and gives him a bigger audience — in the US, as much as in the Middle East. He would not be the first exile from a Middle Eastern state to draw attention in Washington by embracing Israel. Ahmed Chalabi comes to mind. In his campaign to persuade the US to go to war against Saddam Hussein, the Iraqi exile cemented his credentials as a liberal leader by reaching out to Israel and to Jewish groups in America.

After the US-led invasion, Chalabi turned his back on an associate who actually visited Israel, and, after the Americans refused to give him unfettered power, switched his allegiance to Iran.

There is no prospect of Pahlavi going over to the theocrats. But they will welcome the distraction provided by his visit to Israel and the opportunity to discredit their opponents at home. The Biden administration should keep its eye on the protesters, not the pretender.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

