Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Reserve Bank of Australia is being dragged into the 20th century. A significant overhaul of how the RBA sets borrowing costs and conveys the outlook for the economy has been long overdue. In substance, many of the changes recommended by an independent review have been modus operandi at central banks around the world for a considerable time.

That it represents a big shift says a lot about how a once-revered institution has fallen from favor. And how it was sheltered by a generation of politicians unwilling to update the playbook, and a public that settled for a benign environment and global adulation.

The revamp in store at the RBA won’t save it from fiascos in interest-rate guidance; there’s been enough of that globally to go around. Governor Philip Lowe has been hammered for projecting in 2021 that rates might not need to rise until 2024. It’s all most Australians know about Lowe, so vilified have he and the bank become. They have been fodder for talk radio and polemicists from the left and right. Most mortgage payments fluctuate with the RBA’s benchmark rate and there is plenty of pain. Some of the complaints are unfair: Don’t forget how Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell clung to a “transitory” description of inflation. The European Central Bank also started behind the curve and had to catch up quickly.

Advertisement

Nor will the review’s findings — released Thursday and endorsed by the government — mean officials will necessarily be quicker off the mark to combat the next surge in inflation or alleviate future recessions. The governor’s powers are unlikely to be clipped in any major way. Despite presiding over committees and sprawling bureaucracies, historians speak of the Bernanke Fed, the Greenspan “put” and the Volcker period. Japan just said farewell to the Kuroda era. Mistakes are part of the job description of central bankers.

The makeover is worth doing. At a minimum, the RBA will get more scrutiny at turning points in the economy and policy. Investors may also gain a greater appreciation of where tensions are developing and what nuances have formed around the bank’s stance. Getting people with expertise in economics to set rates ought to be a no-brainer, but is an important conclusion of the evaluation. Greater transparency will be a big outcome.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers agrees, in principle, with all 51 recommendations of the first outside review of the RBA in a generation. Among the highlights is the creation of a new monetary policy committee that will include the governor and deputy governor and outside experts well versed in economics. Right now, the RBA board both sets rates and acts as a governing body. The functions will be separated.

Advertisement

A frequent critique is that the current board lacks the economic heft or background to stand up to the RBA brass. It tends to be made up of generalists — CEOs, college presidents and the like. Under the new regime, a vote count ought to be published, albeit without identifying who wanted what. While it would be great to have names, this is a start. The inevitable media speculation about who signed off and who dissented will surface the specifics sooner or later. If a call is contentious, members may out themselves regardless.

Press conferences after each policy meeting have been urged upon the RBA and are likely to happen. This has been a feature of central bank meetings in countries big and small, advanced economies and emerging markets for ages. The US, UK, euro zone, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Indonesia and India all have them. The RBA looks ridiculous without them.

Some of what’s likely to transpire can be attributed to optics rather than substance. In a briefing that largely endorsed the report’s conclusions, Lowe did make the case that more talk from central banks doesn’t always result in more clarity. Very true. It depends who does the talking. This will mean traders, the public, media — and Australians from all walks of life — need to educate themselves on the newsworthiness of the speakers. I’m tired of hearing heavy breathing about such and such a Fed speaker being indicative of policy when they may have an entrenched minority view or be relatively junior. At the Fed, it’s usually the chair, vice chair and head of the New York Fed who are worth paying great heed to. With few exceptions, the rest are supporting cast. Top staff at the board also exert enormous sway.

Advertisement

Lowe is correct when he says that the RBA’s communications are light years from where they were. He is far more open than predecessors. There aren’t regular press conferences after each board meeting, but he will typically give a speech in the days following, often with extensive Q&A sessions. This isn’t an argument against doing more. It would be unfortunate if the bank used media appearances as an excuse to scale back speeches. Being out there is part of the modern game, for good or ill. The bank’s critics certainly find microphones.

The changes mooted won’t fundamentally alter the bank. Circumstances and institutional memory shape decisions greatly, not just in Sydney but around the world. When Lowe worried before the pandemic about inflation being too low, he was in the global mainstream. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the phenomenon a “mystery” when she ran the Fed from 2014 to 2018. Quantitative easing ceased to deserve the label “unconventional” by the time Lowe got around to it during the pandemic.

Like peers, Lowe had been stung in the past by warnings of high inflation that failed to transpire. Unfortunately, this time it was for real. He wasn’t the first, and won’t be the last, to get hauled over the coals.

Advertisement

It shouldn’t have taken a review this painstaking for a refit. Australians should have demanded more of their central bank ages ago instead of basking in the reflected light of a three-decade expansion undone only by Covid. That celebrated boom obscured the need for changes and put the bank behind the times. In his history of the RBA, Australia’s Money Mandarins: The Reserve Bank and the Politics of Money, Stephen Bell wrote about how the RBA was determined to salvage something from the deep recession of the early 1990s.

The something was a reputation as an inflation fighter, a characterization not altogether deserved until that point. From the present travails, a less antiquated central bank may emerge. Will it handle the next crisis with more skill or finesse? That will depend as much on events beyond Australia’s shores as what happens locally. The shift stops short of a revolution, but is far from boring.

Tea-leaf reading will get more challenging — and a lot more fun.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Australia’s Monetary Reckoning Is Long Overdue: Daniel Moss

• Lending Slowdown Will End the Rate-Hike Cycle: Marcus Ashworth

• Even a Recession Might Not Tame Inflation: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article