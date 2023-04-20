Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regulators are rightly scrambling to address emerging weaknesses in the US banking system. As they do so, they mustn’t lose sight of the potentially greater risks gathering in its shadows. The term “shadow banking” refers to a broad array of financial institutions that (among other things) issue money-like instruments and make loans. They don’t face the same level of scrutiny as traditional banks, but — to the extent they depend on flighty short-term funding — they’re no less susceptible to panics. In 2008, runs on various nonbank entities, ranging from obscure investment conduits to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., transformed an already bad financial crisis into the worst since the Great Depression.

After a decade-long lull, shadow banks are on the rise again. Private credit extended to risky companies, through both securitizations and specialized investment firms, now exceeds $2 trillion. Lenders such as Rocket Mortgage and United Wholesale Mortgage account for more than 75% of all new government-backed mortgages. The Financial Stability Board, a global policy-making forum, estimates that as of 2021, the assets of nonbank intermediaries amounted to 89% of gross domestic product in the US, up from a low of 74% in 2018.

The latest rash of US bank failures has accelerated the shift into the shadows. In March, more than $400 billion in deposits fled the banking system. Meanwhile, more than $300 billion flowed into money-market mutual funds — which, to compete with deposits, seek to maintain a constant value of $1 per share. That’s the sharpest increase since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered an extreme dash for the relative safety of cash-like instruments.

In some ways, shadow banking looks more resilient than it was in 2008. Money-market funds have parked their cash primarily in Treasuries and at the Federal Reserve, not in the riskier corporate paper they once favored. Private credit providers appear to get a large share of their funding from long-term investors such as pension funds and insurers, which might make them more capable of absorbing losses and less prone to runs.

Still, vulnerabilities abound. If money-market funds become too popular, they might drain enough cash from the banking system to precipitate a credit crunch — and if the federal debt-ceiling standoff spooks investors, their vast holdings of Treasury bills could prove problematic. A recession would present added challenges: Mortgage delinquencies, for example, could overwhelm the finances of the nonbank servicers that process payments on more than half of all federally backed loans. Rising defaults could destabilize private lenders.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank Act created the Financial Stability Oversight Council precisely to address such risks. Yet it has rarely done so. President Joe Biden’s administration should restore the council’s authority to impose special oversight on systemically important nonbank institutions (such as insurers and certain investment funds). Congress could help by adding financial stability to the mandates of relevant agencies, and by granting the FSOC more power to compel them to act.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty regulators can do. Limit nonbanks’ borrowing, or leverage, by imposing more stringent collateral requirements on lending markets. Move ahead with rules designed to discourage runs on money-market funds. Revive efforts to fill data gaps, so officials and the public will have a better grasp of potential risks.

No doubt, rising interest rates and the attendant economic slowdown will expose more weak links within banks and beyond. The overseers of the financial system should ensure that it’s as ready as it can be.

