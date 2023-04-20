Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Should 89-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein step down? Her decision, so far, to stay in office despite a prolonged absence from Washington following a bout with shingles and amid questions about her memory lapses has prompted some of her fellow Democrats to call for her resignation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No doubt the pressure on Feinstein has intensified because of Democrats’ slim majority in the chamber and on the pivotal Judiciary Committee on which she serves.(1)But Feinstein’s predicament also raises a deeper question about what voters should expect from their elected representatives.

For many political observers, Feinstein’s case isn’t a tough call: If she isn’t going to be able to return to the job in the foreseeable future then it’s time to leave rather than serve out the last 20 months of her final term.

But it isn’t so simple to say why she should go — or why other senators with health issues, such as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman, both of whom missed time in the Senate recently, should remain in office.

In the US, decisions about resigning before the end of a term for health reasons are left to the politician; aside from invoking the 25th Amendment in the event the president is incapacitated, there is no way to force an ailing elected official to resign or temporarily step aside.(2)Nor is there a code of ethics for politicians outlining what to do in these situations — let alone binding rules they must follow.

Yet one guidepost that can help elected officials and voters determine whether someone should remain in office is the concept of representation.(3) The core of modern, large-scale democracy, representation allows millions of citizens to in effect be “present” by having elected officials act on their behalf. This suggests that for politicians to meet their obligations, showing up is part of the deal.

But what is showing up, exactly? Senators have large staffs that do a lot of work, often without the direct involvement of the senators themselves. Voters don’t think about the responsibilities of anonymous staffers when they cast their ballots, but having a big team to handle much of the day-to-day work means that for relatively short absences, such as those McConnell and Fetterman recently took, the disruption is limited. That’s especially true when the senators are able to supervise their offices remotely.

Longer absences are a bit more troubling, although historically they tended not to provoke much controversy. That was the case when then-Senator Joe Biden missed seven months in 1988 after suffering two brain aneurysms. Feinstein has the bad luck to be sidelined during a closely divided Senate, as opposed to the 54-46 majority that Democrats held when Biden was recovering.

Some situations aren’t so clear-cut. Senator Edward Kennedy missed votes regularly from May 2008 until his death in August 2009, costing the Democrats opportunities to have the 60 votes needed to overcome filibusters and pass the legislation they wanted. And yet at the time, few from his party called for his resignation. They certainly didn’t realize that by waiting he was risking his seat in solidly Democratic Massachusetts. Yet that is exactly what happened when Republican Scott Brown won an upset victory and reduced the Democratic majority in the Senate to only 59 seats.(4)

Feinstein’s case is even thornier, because she is combining an absence with what appears to many to be significant cognitive impairment.(5)

That’s where another component of representation comes into play. The process of representation involves promises from the politician to voters. Those promises might be about policy — how he will vote on abortion or whether she will support a war — but they are also about who the politician will be in office. What is their leadership style? Is the person a pragmatist or a purist? A talker or a doer? Focused on national issues, or local ones? It’s also about group identity; some politicians run as members of one or more political or demographic groups, while others de-emphasize those elements and run more on individual background or personal accomplishments.

But every politician promises, in one way or another, to be themselves. That’s why Feinstein has run into trouble: She no longer seems capable of being the politician she has been throughout her career. Nor is she able, as representation demands, to explain her current predicament to her constituents.

Thinking of politicians in these terms helps explains why Senator Fetterman hasn’t faced much pressure to step down. Fetterman campaigned as someone who was living through the aftereffects of a stroke, and he has explained his struggle with depression as something consistent with the fighter persona he has adopted in his professional career.(6)

One of Feinstein’s most important promises is to act as a Democrat, and in this particular set of circumstances that makes her in-person presence necessary on the Senate floor and in the Judiciary Committee. That may be unfair, given that plenty of senators have missed far longer periods of time with medical issues. But today, being a good Democrat means being present for important votes.

None of this yields hard-and-fast rules about what elected officials should do when faced with these decisions. But perhaps their desire to be good representatives can point them back to the promises they have made and help them decide whether they are now able to keep them.

(1) She has offered to temporarily relinquish her Judiciary post, but Republicans are blocking Democrats from replacing her.

(2) Perhaps there should be: As Norm Ornstein recalls, the Continuity of Government Commission formed after the Sept. 11 attacks recommended new procedures for temporarily replacing members of Congress who were incapacitated.

(3) The classic discussion of representation is Hanna Pitkin’s The Concept of Representation; see also the empirical work of Richard Fenno, who learned about representation by watching politicians in action.

(4) Part of why Democrats may not have spoken out at the time is because the Democrats began the year with only 58 senators, the last two coming only when one Republican switched parties and a long-running recount was resolved in favor of the party, with Kennedy returning for some votes once they were up to 60 before leaving for his final absence.

(5) We need to be careful not to treat Feinstein differently than male politicians who have faced similar straits. Too often, criticisms of women in politics, even entirely legitimate ones, are filtered through stereotypes and even bigotry. The same is true of criticisms of Black politicians and those from other groups that have faced historical bigotry. It runs the spectrum: Not only are fully bogus narratives more likely to take hold, but marginal faults are more likely to be played up, and even legitimate criticisms are interpreted differently.

(6) Some have criticized Fetterman for not disclosing enough of the details of his ailments, but for better or worse outside of the presidency most politicians don’t give detailed medical information.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

