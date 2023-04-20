Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A weakening global economy and listless demand for electronics is finally catching up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which Thursday cut its outlook for both the company and the broader chip industry. That will hurt the bottom line, but won’t divert the tech giant from its aggressive spending plan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead of posting slight growth this year, in US dollar terms, the world’s biggest chipmaker will report its first revenue decline since 2009, while the chip sector (excluding memory) will drop by a mid-single digit percentage. That weakness will be front-end loaded with the first half dropping 10% from a year earlier.

Inventory is the culprit. A lot of TSMC’s modelling for 2023 was based around the belief that clients would be able to sell stockpiles, and as they fall, new orders would flow in. But that reduction is taking longer than expected because the economic outlook remains murky and China’s opening up following the pandemic isn’t happening at the pace TSMC had anticipated. The result is a rise, rather than decline, in the company’s days of inventory to the highest level in at least 12 years.

Yet predictions that TSMC would get the shakes and slash its equipment budget by as much as $4 billion to offset the frail outlook didn’t pan out. Instead, the biggest surprise in the earnings call was to maintain its January forecast for capital expenditure of $32 billion to $36 billion this year. It was $36.3 billion in 2022.

There’s a few reasons for being steadfast.

First, around 70% of its spending goes toward gear used in advanced manufacturing technologies. Supply of items such as ASML Holding NV’s Extreme Ultraviolet equipment remains tight. On Wednesday, the Dutch company said its forecast to ship 60 EUV systems this year was unchanged, with the firm facing a two-year backlog on some tools. While TSMC could cut orders, doing so may risk its spot in the queue, and that would disadvantage itself and aid competitors who are keen to get their hands on crucial machinery.

Second, TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei told investors that it’s focused on expansion so it can meet capacity needs as soon as client orders start flowing in. With gross margin over 55%, losing out on a sale for lack of supply is an expensive proposition.

Third, while demand remains weak in smartphones and PCs, artificial intelligence is a bright spot thanks to the recent boom in generative applications such as ChatGPT.

If you were to choose a single segment to remain strong during a chip downturn, it would be AI. TSMC’s high-performance computing category, which includes specialized AI components, accounts for 44% of revenue. Moreover, clients in this space — including Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. — require the latest manufacturing nodes in order to maintain their competitive advantage. Having products made on older technology dilutes the power and performance of the chips they design. This leading-edge production also commands a premium price.

“We have recently observed incremental upside in AI-related demand which helps ongoing inventory digestion,” Wei said. “ChatGPT right now enforces the already strong conviction we have in HPC and AI as a structural megatrend.”

TSMC’s commitment to blaze ahead even as revenue falls will surely hurt profitability. Lower capacity utilization, rising electricity prices in Taiwan, and more expensive construction costs for expansion in the US and Japan will compound the problem. Its ability to rein in costs, as demonstrated in the first quarter, could mitigate this challenge.

Still, for better or worse, management has chosen to stay the course rather than chase profits. Investors may not like the strategy, but clients will love it.

