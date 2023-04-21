Capstar Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.6 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTR