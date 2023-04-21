Capstar Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $42.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.6 million.