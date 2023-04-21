HCA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.36 billion. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $4.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $15.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.29 billion.

HCA expects full-year earnings to be $17.25 to $18.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $62.5 billion to $64.5 billion.

