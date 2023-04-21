Investar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.
The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $32.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.2 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.
