Schlumberger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Schlumberger NV (SLB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $934 million.
The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $7.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 billion.
