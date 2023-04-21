More layoffs pile up, shaking labor market that has proved resilient

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major companies unleashed more layoffs on Friday, as Lyft and Deloitte announced plans to shed a reported 1,200 jobs each, the latest disturbing ripples in a job market that has remained remarkably resilient. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The news came just days after more layoffs were reported at Facebook’s parent company Meta and at Whole Foods. Also on Thursday, BuzzFeed News, the pioneering digital site, announced it was shutting down, leading to around 180 employees, or 15 percent of the company’s total workforce, losing their jobs.

Companies have blamed an uncertain economy with rising interest rates for a string of layoffs, stretching back months and piling into the tens of thousands in the United States. So far, job losses have been relatively contained within tech, financial services and housing — industries that all saw ballooning growth during the pandemic and are now struggling to readjust. Zoomed out, the labor market is still extremely tight, with the unemployment rate holding strong at 3.5 percent in March, and many employers desperate to hire.

Lyft said on Friday that chief executive David Risher “has made clear to the company that his focus is on creating a great and affordable experience for riders and improving drivers’ earnings. To do so requires that we reduce our costs and structure our company so that our leaders are closer to riders and drivers. This is a hard decision and one we’re not making lightly. But the result will be a far stronger, more competitive Lyft.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the number of layoffs as 1,200, though a Lyft spokesperson declined to confirm that.

Consulting firm Deloitte said in a statement that its “U.S. businesses continue to experience strong client demand. As growth in select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary.”

The Financial Times and other outlets reported that 1,200 workers would be laid off at Deloitte, but the company declined to confirm the number.

Economists say the latest wave doesn’t signal a labor market in free fall, or even one that’s grinding to a halt. Rather, the layoffs are a marker of an economy trying to find its way to a new normal.

“Firms are beginning to tighten their belts in response to compressed earnings and anticipation of slowing demand,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “We’re not in a recession. We’re slowing.”

The economy has taken many forms over the past few years, and it remains a puzzle. Inflation has come down from last summer’s peaks, but it is still far too high. That has kept the Federal Reserve on a forceful campaign to raise interest rates, as policymakers try to cool the economy and lower consumer prices without overdoing it and causing a painful recession.

So far, the country has avoided such a downturn. Employers are still looking to bring on workers, albeit at a slower pace than last year. Consumers are still spending, and many economists expect the U.S. economy will grow in 2023.

But uncertainty reins. Jobless claims rose by 5,000 — to 245,000 — for the week ending April 15, suggesting new softening. Last month’s banking crisis sent shock waves through the financial system, and it isn’t clear how much that episode will tighten credit conditions, which would make banks less willing to issue loans. At the central bank’s last policy meeting, Fed economists warned of a “mild recession” later this year, though that message was not adopted by board members. Manufacturing output has also dipped.

“We’ve been seeing layoffs come through the pipeline, and now they’re starting to show up in unemployment claims with a lag,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “It’s something that we’ve been sadly waiting for … in terms term of the economy slowing, and whether we can get a soft landing or a harder landing.”

That murky combination makes it difficult for policymakers to get a read on the economy in real time, or know where the country is headed. For now, the Federal Reserve is betting it can keep raising interest rates without going too far. The central bank is expected to hike rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its meeting in the first week of May. That would put the Fed’s base policy rate, known as the federal funds rate, between 5 and 5.25 percent — a level designed to stifle demand for all kinds of investments, from mortgages to auto loans.

If history is any guide, that would spook businesses from expanding or hiring new workers, too. But March marked the 27th straight month of solid job growth, and the layoffs shaking Deloitte or Lyft, for example, aren’t being seen as a sign of caution for the rest of the economy.

