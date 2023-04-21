P&G ups annual sales outlook as price hikes boost business

NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, raised its annual sales outlook on Friday, after turning in better-than expected fiscal third-quarter earnings results as a series of price hikes boosted its performance.
The Cincinnati-based retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profits of $3.4 billion, or $1.37 per share, for the period ended March 31. That compares with $3.35 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
P&G increased prices by about 10% across its various brands in the latest quarter from a year ago, matching the previous quarter’s price hikes. In the latest quarter, the prices of fabric and home care went up 13% and grooming products rose 10%. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 3% during the fiscal third quarter, but that was an improvement from the 6% drop in the previous quarter.
The world’s largest consumer products maker posted a 4% jump in revenue to $20.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 billion. A year ago, sales reached $19.4 billion.
The company said that it expects overall sales for the current year to increase roughly 1% compared with the prior year. It had previously expected sales to be anywhere from down 1% to unchanged. It also maintained its annual profit outlook.
P&G shares rose nearly 4% or $5.72 to $156.57 in morning trading on Friday.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG