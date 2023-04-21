It’s been a long old property bubble pretty much everywhere. The age of very low interest rates and easy access to credit means that in most markets prices are at or near record levels - inflation adjusted and relative to household earnings.

The last Knight Frank Global House price index showed annual nominal growth across 56 countries at 8%. Even as interest rates started their sharpest move up in 40 years, prices fell in only six markets. The result? While prices are now coming off a little in more countries, they aren’t moving nearly fast enough to cut the price of housing to anywhere near affordable levels.

In the UK, for example, prices are down a little in the last few months but still up 5% in the past year. Rents aren’t looking good either – unless you’re a landlord. They’re up 4.9% in the 12 months to March 2023 — from already high levels relative to household incomes — Office for National Statistics numbers show. Something, says almost everyone, must be done to make housing more affordable. And if something is already being done, more must be done. Governments must tax second homes more. They must limit holiday homes. They must give first-time buyers more in the way of deposit guarantees. And for those who still have no choice but to rent, the answer is rent control. Here’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan on the latter: “I will not stop calling on the government to do the right thing and grant me the powers to freeze London rents.”

For those who prefer their economic policy backed by evidence, there is a well-known and very thorough 2009 paper on the matter: Rent Control, Do Economists Agree? This is fun, because, unusually for economists, they do. The conclusion: “It is fair to say that the literature points to a conclusion against rent control.” Quite a firm one as it happens. It turns out that wherever rent controls are introduced, two major things always happen: First, the supply of properties to rent falls as landlords pull out of the market (who wants to see their returns significantly lag inflation?); second, the quality of the housing deteriorates (what’s the incentive to improve a house if you aren’t making any money and the tenants aren’t leaving until they die?).

Anyone who still doubts this can turn to Scotland, where you can watch a case study playing out in real time. Under former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her “continuity candidate” Humza Yousaf, rent controls were introduced in Scotland last September. They were initially fully frozen and from next month will be capped at 3% a year. So far, this has turned out to be a very bad thing indeed (who could have guessed?). A report just out from the Scottish Property Federation makes the point. It interviews 14 institutional investors controlling a total of £15 billion ($19 billion) of build-to-rent assets. Of those 14, four said they view Scotland as currently uninvestable. Another five said that thanks to ongoing political risk, rent controls and ongoing legislative uncertainty (there are rumors of further controls to come) investing in Scotland is unattractive. The remaining five were neutral. None found it attractive. The British Property Federation estimates that around £700 million of buy-to-rent projects were put on hold or pulled after the rent freeze announcement. And this isn’t just about property not been built: The “availability of properties to rent has clearly and markedly reduced across Scotland over the last 18 months,” says the British Property Federation.

Ask any rental agent and she will back up these facts with as much anecdote as you care to hear: landlords fed up with constantly being called “predatory” and “unscrupulous” by the increasingly eccentric Scottish government; fed up with rising interest rates; fed up with the endless regulations, new tax burdens and, of course, the new rent controls are pulling out of the market in droves. They’ll also tell you that in the short term, this is more pushing rents up than holding them down. Landlords putting new houses on to the market are frontloading as much as they can into asking prices – which are rising at annual rates of 15% in the big cities. At the same time, all rents will go up 3% in April. No one can afford not to raise prices as much as they are allowed to when they’re allowed to.

High prices send markets a message: There is too much demand and too little supply. If you want to bring down house prices and rents you then need to do at least one of two things: cut demand for houses or raise the supply of houses. Rent controls do the opposite of both. By keeping prices artificially low, they raise demand and they cut supply. See the problem? Governments are supposed to at the very least attempt not make things worse. This policy fails even that bare minimum of standards. Sometimes doing nothing is better than doing something – particularly when the market is beginning to do the job for you. Note that both house prices and rents are rising more slowly than private sector wages across the UK (5% vs 6.6%). You will hear more demands for rent controls (or its less threatening sounding sibling, rent “stabilization”) in the next year or so as the cost of living crisis encourages more something-must-be-done policy demands.

But in the Scottish experience there is a message for other governments. Low rates have caused property bubbles all over the world. In our age of post-lockdown populism you are being asked to do something about it. That “something” should not be rent controls. They don’t work. So implementing them is stupid. There is also a message in it for landlords. Governments are often stupid: maybe pull out sooner rather than later.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Building More Housing Does Make It Cheaper. Really: Justin Fox

• Rising UK Rents to Cushion Any House-Price Drop: Marcus Ashworth

• Sorry, Homeowners Shouldn’t Get All the Perks: Matthew Brooker

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Merryn Somerset Webb is a senior columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, covering personal finance and investment, and host of the Merryn Talks Money podcast. Previously, she was editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek and a contributing editor at the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.