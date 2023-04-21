Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A successful activist strategy — investing in companies and demanding influence — needs to arouse fear in its targets. For years, this meant campaigns against individual executives that savagely detailed missteps and excesses. As Third Point’s Daniel Loeb explained in 2005: “Sometimes a town hanging is useful to establish my reputation.”

Fast-forward to today and the image of activists as the sharks of corporate life is so entrenched that they don’t even try to sound scary anymore. Attacking Salesforce Inc. earlier this year, Elliott Management warned that it would “evaluate the level of engagement necessary to achieve the best outcome for the company.” That’s hardly fear-inspiring rhetoric, and it illustrates how activists have been leaning more on lore than on intimidation recently.

To be sure, activism’s reputation was built on real actions. Elliott once seized a ship from a government that owed it money. But it helps that the investment industry, Wall Street and the media have been complicit in the mythmaking.

The fascination with activism’s brand of fear has spawned a lexicon. Activists “campaign” where others invest; “attack” where others suggest; and “demand” where others ask. Sometimes they team up to form “wolfpacks.” The latest buzzword to describe their activity, “swarming” — in which multiple activists pester a company simultaneously — has been generating reams of coverage.

In the first three months of the year, there were eight cases of activists swarming, including at Salesforce and Walt Disney Co. This rate, according to research from Lazard, is twice the historical average. What’s more, the largest companies were “significantly more targeted by swarming than in prior periods.”

A swarm of well-resourced hedge fund managers is a grim prospect for companies everywhere — large or small. But the effort to find a suitably ominous word to describe the latest activist trend misses the point entirely.

When honeybees swarm, it is a coordinated act. Linked by chemical signals, thousands move in unison, cloudlike toward a common goal. But the activists are doing nothing of the sort. As Lazard notes:

“Amid the scarcity of potential targets in a volatile environment, there continues to be elevated levels of ‘swarming’ activity in which multiple activists — often with competing agendas — pursue the same target. …”

Put differently: Activists have a lot of capital, few original ideas and, like most investors right now, are uncertain about what’s happening. This could more accurately be called a “shoal,” an amorphous glob of fish swimming about without much in common cause besides being fish. Shoaling just doesn’t have the same menacing ring as swarming.

Does any of this matter, or is it just semantics?

Perhaps. But it has real-world consequences. Consider Salesforce, which, with at least three activists besides Elliott, holds the dubious title of most swarmed company. The narrative around the software maker has focused on the compounding pressure of so many attacks; changes it has made are chalked up as victories for the activists.

The reality is different. With so many agitators demanding their own solutions, Salesforce has been able to push back more easily than it would in the face of a single, focused attack. In some ways, it has benefited by being able to push through tough actions, such as firing 8,000 workers, and let “activist pressure” take the blame — a luxury other tech giants have not had.

Assigning the language of fear to everything activists do risks investing them with a power greater than the merits of whatever they are arguing for. That matters when jobs and billions of dollars of market capitalization are at stake. Activists understand this: ValueAct recently complained about being portrayed as wanting to be a nice-guy activist. Looking nasty is good for business.

But that image is starting to wear a little thin. Sometimes activists are just fumbling around in the chaos, trying to figure it out. That’s not a lot to be afraid of.

