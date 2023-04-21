After 4 US price cuts, Tesla raises cost for older models

DETROIT — After cutting U.S. vehicle prices four times this year, Tesla raised the cost overnight on its slow-selling more expensive models.
The lowest-price Model S now starts at $87,490, while the base price for the X is $97,490, according to Tesla’s website early Friday. Neither is eligible for the U.S. government’s $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit because they exceed sticker price limits.
Prices of the company’s top-selling Model Y small SUV and Model 3 small sedan remained the same after being lowered earlier this week.
Tesla shares closed Thursday down nearly 10% after CEO Elon Musk said it would sacrifice profit margins in order to boost sales. On Wednesday Tesla reported first-quarter net income that fell 24% from a year ago, and operating profit margins that dropped from 19.2% in the first quarter of last year to 11.4% last quarter.
In trading early Friday the stock was flat.
The price increases come at a strange time for Tesla because global sales of the aging Model X large SUV and Model S big sedan fell nearly 38% in the first quarter to 10,695.
Shares in all electric vehicle makers have been under significant pressure this week. Tesla shares are down 12.4% for the week, while startups Rivian, Lucid and Lordstown Motors all lost about 10% of their value. Fisker dropped 14% for the week, and Nio fell 12%, while Nikola dropped almost 8%.