Tiffany & Co.’s famous New York store on Fifth Avenue reopens next week after a four-year multimillion-dollar makeover. The building, known as the Landmark, will certainly live up to its name, and not just for the city. It’s a landmark moment too for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, which has owned the jeweler for the past two years.

For the world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, who controls LVMH, the store is a way to put his bijouterie ambitions on the map and beam images of his ultra-modern vision for the historic brand around the world, creating a magnet for Chinese tourists and selling European luxury to young, American consumers.

The store opened in 1940 and has become a mainstay of the New York shopping scene, luring travelers from the US and overseas. Its cultural importance gained momentum thanks to the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Audrey Hepburn. However, it suffered from security-related disruptions because of its proximity to Trump Tower. In 2019, Tiffany’s then management embarked on an estimated $250 million renovation (LVMH has not disclosed the final bill for the project).

Arnault, founder and chief executive officer of LVMH, finally took control of Tiffany in early 2021 for almost $16 billion after a protracted battle to cut the price tag, and LVMH continued with the building project. Key features include a sweeping central staircase, refurbished Blue Box Café, nearly 40 prestige artworks, and a “Diamond on Roof” three-story glass extension, all while preserving the historical façade.

The 10 floors cover about 110,000 square feet — not far off the size of a Walmart Inc. supercenter — and should be a boon to the midtown shopping scene. The reopening comes just months into New York City’s plan to reinvigorate business, after the pandemic sent a shiver through the financial and retail districts. At the end of 2022, Fifth Avenue between 49th and 60th Streets had a 19% vacancy rate, according to the plan. Nearby high-profile closures include the Barneys and Henri Bendel department stores.

Shoppers marveling at Tiffany’s majesty once more should benefit LVMH too. Tiffany’s previous management said that the store accounted for about 10% of global sales, or about €400 million ($439 million) of revenue. Analysts at Stifel estimate that Tiffany generated sales of more than €5 billion last year. LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony cautioned recently that investors shouldn’t get too carried away: “I don’t think we will increase the business by 10% just by clicking our fingers and reopening the store on Fifth Avenue,” he said.

Even so, the emporium should be supportive of sales. And the impact won’t just be financial. It will help polish Tiffany’s image around the world, and accelerate LVMH’s strategy for the jeweler, led by CEO Anthony Ledru, and Arnault’s son Alexandre, who overseas its products and communications. The Landmark is “the lighthouse of the brand,” Ledru told the New York Times this week.

It will also house the biggest collection of Tiffany high jewelry in the world, including a new design for the 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond. Indeed, a key plank of LVMH’s robin-egg blueprint is elevating Tiffany’s products, doubling sales of its most exclusive creations last year. It has also introduced pricier items, such as the Lock, which starts at around $5,000 for a ring, and has taken existing collections, such as HardWear, and the Tiffany T, upmarket.

Guiony said last autumn that “luxurynomics” meant that while the rich were vulnerable to stock market and real estate shocks, they were less susceptible to fluctuations in the economy. So high jewelry, with its punchy price tags, is a good place to be, particularly as the market share controlled by the big brands is still relatively small. In contrast, younger, more aspirational luxury consumers are starting to rein in their purchasing.

Stifel estimates that Tiffany could lift sales to €8 billion over the next three to five years. Bernard Arnault said in January that Tiffany had already more than doubled operating profit to €1 billion, and that if the business were listed today, it could be worth twice the amount he paid for it.

But there is another halo effect from the blockbuster reopening and star-studded launch event: Marketing Tiffany and LVMH’s other brands, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior, to the masses. Bernard Arnault has talked about LVMH not just being a fashion company, but also selling culture. The Landmark is proof of this.

With Pharrell Williams succeeding the late Virgil Abloh as the top menswear designer at Louis Vuitton, and Jay-Z and Beyonce starring in a high-profile advertising campaign for Tiffany (alongside a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that will have a prominent position in the new store), the company is bringing European luxury to a younger, more diverse, audience. With some US customers cutting back, the fanfare around the Landmark is a way to tempt them afresh. With the eyes of the world on the cathedral of consumerism, the unveiling should also help market Tiffany in Asia and Europe, where it has scope to expand, and ready the New York City location for a wave of Chinese tourism.

Thanks to Audrey Hepburn, there is no doubting the Landmark’s cultural significance. Bernard Arnault’s revamp ensures its relevance to a new generation of luxury shoppers.

