The down round is back, and for Silicon Valley entrepreneurs it’s about as welcome as a pandemic. Tech startups aim to attract a higher price every time they call on investors for fresh money, known as a funding round, because it helps stoke confidence that the startup is getting somewhere. Unlike publicly traded companies, which have stocks that fluctuate daily without necessarily raising alarms, a startup’s valuation is virtually set in stone until the next funding round. That means it’s painful when investors pull back and a young cash-strapped company is forced to take money at a lower valuation — a down round.