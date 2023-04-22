Gas prices rise again in New Jersey and around the nation

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices continued to rise in New Jersey and around the nation at large this past week, but analysts say a drop in demand and falling oil prices may soon bring relief at the pumps.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.52, an increase of eight cents from last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said. Drivers were paying $4.08 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.