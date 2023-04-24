Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has split into pieces, the race is on to see which of its six Baby Babas will be first to list shares on a public bourse. After years of scrutiny, including a record fine, an initial offering for any of Alibaba’s divisions would act as a defacto thumbs up from Chinese regulators. The real prize, though, would be the public sale of gargantuan affiliate Ant Group Co.

Alibaba’s grocery chain Freshippo is working with China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley to prepare for a Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg News reported last week. The unit was valued at around $10 billion in January 2022 when it was considering a new round of funding. This figure may have fallen or risen since then, but is minuscule compared to other divisions.

Under the old structure, this retail business was part of the China Commerce group, which became the Taobao Tmall Commerce Group after the split announced in March. Taobao Tmall was the only division not given the freedom to immediately spinoff and IPO, though, it appears that subunits can do so — which means Freshippo may become the first.

Advertisement

Likely to beat Freshippo to public markets is Cainiao Network Technology Co., the logistics arm and backbone of Alibaba’s delivery strategy. Within days of the restructuring being outlined, came news that this business could list as early as the end of 2023, with CICC and Citigroup Inc. engaged in the sale. Cainiao is valued at around $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported in March, which would make it one of the group’s smallest units.

Unlocking value is the mantra being used to explain management’s surprise decision to break up Alibaba: Each division is likely to add up to a market capitalization that exceeds the group as a single entity. That may not be wrong, and is usually the excuse for companies to split into multiple units. Yet its huge size, increasing scrutiny from regulators, and Beijing’s antipathy toward big, powerful internet companies makes the move even more important.

Two years ago, Alibaba was handed a $2.8 billion fine for antitrust behavior surrounding its policy of forcing merchants into exclusive listings on platforms. With that penalty paid and the company pledging to mend its ways, we could expect the government to move on.

Advertisement

But then there’s still the matter of Ant Group. Originally known as Alipay, the fintech business was spun out of Alibaba more than a decade ago, and has since expanded to include insurance, investment products and loans. Its $35 billion IPO slated for November 2020 was set to be the biggest of all time. Then, founder Jack Ma gave his now-infamous speech in Shanghai criticizing regulators, who retaliated by nixing the debut, while Ma himself disappeared from the limelight.

Within months, multiple agencies were involved in probing that listing, including the speed with which it was approved. In November, a year after the cancelation, the People’s Bank of China was preparing to hand out a $1 billion fine for alleged violations relating to a “disorderly expansion of capital,” Reuters reported. Last week, the news agency said that the charges and the punishment were set to be watered down to around $700 million.

The size of the penalty doesn’t mean much given the huge amount of cash Ant will raise from retail and institutional investors eager to get their hands on China’s hottest fintech IPO.

Advertisement

What matters most is that the investigation is brought to a close and disciplinary measures meted out quickly. Having China’s central bank, the antitrust regulator, and other members of Beijing’s bureaucracy sign off on the final punishment clears away the uncertainty like a dark cloud dumping rain.

Additionally, recent delistings ordered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission highlight the zero-tolerance approach the government is taking to IPO fraud, which will force companies and their bankers to proceed more cautiously. We can assume that its investigation into Ant includes a thorough audit of the fintech’s finances, which means the path to listing ought to be smooth.

Hong Kong could do with the boost. Listings by deal count and value both slumped last year to the lowest in a decade as continuing Covid-19 disruptions and regulatory uncertainty put fundraising on the backburner. The figure could top $40 billion this year, boosted by various Baby Baba debuts and two divisions of JD.com, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

Advertisement

There’s a slim chance an Ant listing would make it onto this year’s slate — global economic uncertainty and continuing tensions with the US shouldn’t be discounted when the company and its bankers plan their fundraising move. But getting the process underway would be a signal that big-tech IPOs are back in favor, which may bring forth other deals. For Alibaba and Ant, putting the drama of the past few years behind them would be the most helpful development they could possibly enjoy.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Six Baby Babas Beats One Big Alibaba: Tim Culpan

• Hedge Funds Love China. Xi Doesn’t Love Them Back: Shuli Ren

• Asian Startups Have Matured. They Had No Choice: Andy Mukherjee

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology in Asia. Previously, he was a technology reporter for Bloomberg News.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article