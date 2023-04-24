Before Toys “R” Us, there was Blockbuster LLC, the mismanaged video rental company that passed on purchasing Netflix Inc. Blockbuster now has only one remaining store in Bend, Oregon; more a museum full of nostalgic merchandise than a functioning video rental outlet. That it exists at all is a nod to the emotional sway some brands have in our lives, often for decades, before one day, suddenly, they’re gone. Such as Borders Inc., or American Apparel, or RadioShack and so many more.But only a select few bankruptcies draw rubberneckers. The only way to have a “graceful” fall then is to slowly lose all relevance. David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy last week, for the second time in the last five years, with little fanfare. Its demise was a long time coming due to its growing obsolescence in the face of options like Anthropologie, Reformation and ASOS. Department store chains Sears Holding Corp. and JCPenney Corp. have been on death watch for decades — yes, they still have a few stores around! It’s doubtful though if many will mourn their loss if they ever do completely close.So what makes some brands different? People. Retail is a deeply people-centric business. When you lose people, you’re done. In Bed Bath & Beyond’s case, it was the backdrop of life’s big moments for so many; like shopping for dorm rooms freshman year of college; or furnishing a first home with a spouse. It also became popular for its coupons that never expired, catapulting the home goods store to icon status. The show Broad City glamorizes the retailer in an episode where Abbi Abrams’ roommate throws out a stack of coupons, which the two main characters scoop up and take to a Bed Bath & Beyond store. Abbi Abrams, played by Abbi Jacobson, is such a regular there she knows the staff and shares a personal handshake with one worker.It’s that connection with consumer culture that may be Bed Bath & Beyond’s last remaining asset as it closes its stores and liquidates inventory over the next two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. If retail depends on people, it’s possible Bed Bath & Beyond could find a buyer who sees value in the name and gives it a second life as an online-only company — a shadow of its former self, but not quite dead. More From Bloomberg Opinion: