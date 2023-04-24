Credit Suisse clients pulled $69 billion as it teetered near collapse

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Credit Suisse shed nearly $69 billion in net assets during the first three months of 2023, its latest quarterly earnings report shows, as a run on deposits cornered the Swiss bank into an emergency merger with rival UBS. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bank posted a loss of 1.3 billion Swiss Francs, or about $1.47 billion. Net profit came in around $14 billion thanks to roughly $16.9 billion in bonds that were written down as part of the merger deal. The bank’s “adjusted” loss came in at around $1.4 billion.

Investors reacted positively to the news, sending Credit Suisse stock up 1.3 percent by midday.

It’s the latest earnings report to give insight into the March liquidity crisis that led to the demise of two regional U.S. lenders, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and sparked regulatory intervention to avert further damage to the global banking system.

The largest banks held strong, with some actually benefiting from a reshuffling of deposits. But the related panic took a sharp toll on a handful of midsize financial institutions and even some larger ones like Credit Suisse, as depositors left banks that were perceived as weak.

Regional banks saw their stock prices go on a wild ride as investors scoured their balance sheets for possible points of weakness. San Francisco’s First Republic Bank has seen its stock tumble roughly 85 percent since early March, though the price has begun to recover slightly. First Republic reports its own earnings after U.S. markets close Monday.

Meanwhile, megabanks like JPMorgan Chase benefited from a perceived flight to safety, as depositors left smaller financial institutions in favor of larger ones.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, estimated it gained about $50 billion in net new deposits following the March crisis, as it notched record revenue of $38.3 billion. Citibank saw about $30 billion in deposit inflows, one executive said in an earnings call, as it booked profits of $4.6 billion. Wells Fargo also flourished, drawing net income of nearly $5 billion.

All three of them saw their stock prices gain more than 10 percent over the past month, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

