AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $151 million in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $351 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$98 million.

AGNC Investment shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.05, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.