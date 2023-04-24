AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — BETHESDA, Md. — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a loss of $151 million in its first quarter.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $351 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$98 million.
AGNC Investment shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.05, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.
