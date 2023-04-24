Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. — PASADENA, Calif. — Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.15 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $75.3 million, or 44 cents per share.
The life science real estate company posted revenue of $700.8 million in the period.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.91 to $9.01 per share.
The company’s shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $124.05, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.
