Ameriprise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $417 million.
The financial services company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.7 billion, which matched Street forecasts.
Ameriprise shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $312.91, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.
